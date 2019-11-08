Worthing collision: headteacher gives update on condition of injured boy

The headteacher of the boy who was injured in a car collision in Worthing yesterday has given an update on his condition.

A six-year-old boy was seriously injured in the accident on Salvington Road, Durrington, at just after 4pm yesterday (November 7), and was flown to St George’s Hospital in London for treatment.

The scene of the incident in Salvington Road, Worthing, yesterday

This afternoon, Sara Ensor, head at Durrington Infant and Junior Schools in Salvington Road, said: “Following a traffic incident last night involving one of our pupils, we have heard from police and the child’s mother this morning and we are pleased to say that he is not in any immediate danger.

"We’ve been informed he has suffered broken ribs and is being kept in hospital for observation for the next few days.

"We shall be talking to our children today in a special assembly and we thank parents for all their concern.

"The school would like to praise the emergency services who responded, including the air ambulance staff who gave such exceptional care.”

The school added that a number of parents have asked how they can help so they want to encourage anyone who would like to make a donation to the charity Air Ambulance Kent, Sussex, Surrey at https://www.aakss.org.uk.