Worthing arrest: Detectives granted more time to question terrorism suspect

Detectives have been granted further time to question a man arrested in Worthing on Monday on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 20-year-old man was arrested at around 5am on Monday (24/2) following a pre-planned operation at a residential address in Worthing, confirmed a police spokesman.

Sussex Police

He was arrested by detectives from the Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism ACT (2000).

A warrant of further detention has now been granted, allowing investigators to question the man until Monday (March 2), police said.

The arrest was intelligence-led and linked to Islamist-related terrorism, confirmed police.

A search of a residential address in Worthing has now concluded.

Anyone who notices any suspicious activity in their area should always report it to Action Counters Terrorism at gov.uk/ACT

