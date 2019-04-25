Created with Sketch.

Worthing armed robbery: Suspect still at large

Police are still on the hunt for a suspected armed robber who made off from a Worthing Ladbrokes yesterday.

The robbery happened at Ladbrokes in Rowlands Road, police said. The suspect made off with a weapon thought to be a knife.

Police at the scene of the robbery in Worthing yesterday (April 24)

Police at the scene of the robbery in Worthing yesterday (April 24)

Here is how we broke the news yesterday: Search for armed robbery suspect in Worthing

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed this morning (April 25), that the suspect was still outstanding.

A police cordon was put in place around Ladbrokes yesterday while officers dealt with the incident.

An officer at the scene

An officer at the scene