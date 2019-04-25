Worthing armed robbery: Police release description of suspect

Police have released a description of a man they are hunting in connection with an armed robbery in Worthing.

The robbery happened at Ladbrokes in Rowlands Road at around 5.50pm yesterday (April 24), police said.

Police at the scene of the robbery in Worthing yesterday (April 24)

A man entered the betting shop and threatened staff with a knife and stole a sum of money before fleeing the premises towards Shelley Road, a police spokesman said.

Search for armed robbery suspect in Worthing

Officers, assisted by the police helicopter, attended the scene and conducted an area search but the suspect was not found.

An officer at the scene yesterday

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as white, of slim build and wearing white trousers, a trench coat and a scarf around his face.

“If anyone has information to aid the investigation please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1032 of 24/04.”