Sussex Police said it was responding to reports of a man with a weapon inside a building on Oxford Road, at 2.45pm.

Armed officers rushed to the scene and police closed a number of surrounding roads ‘to ensure the safety of the public’.

Police said officers ‘conducted a search of the premises’ but ‘nothing of concern was found’. Click here to read more and see video footage from the scene.

