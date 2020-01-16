Worthing armed police incident: Emergency service response praised by eyewitness

Emergency services have been praised for their swift action after they responded to an incident in Worthing this morning (January 16).

Armed police, supported by uniformed officers, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the South East Coast Ambulance Service responded to an incident in Broadwater Street West at around 8.30am this morning.

As of 11am the incident was still ongoing, with police involved in a stand-off with a man in a property, after concerns were raised for his welfare.

Sussex Police on the scene

Local businessman Ian Hart, whose business is based in Broadwater Street West, praised the emergency response.

"This reiterates what a great set of emergency services we have, not just in this country but in Worthing," he said.

"They were on this straight away. This is what our council tax and things goes towards and it's great to see our emergency services responding so quickly."

These pictures show the emergency services on the scene.

