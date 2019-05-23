Created with Sketch.

Woman with a buggy attacked in West Sussex

A witness appeal has been launched after a woman was attacked in Horsham.

According to Horsham Police, a woman with a buggy was attacked in North Street yesterday (Wednesday) at 16.55pm.

Police

Its post on social media added: "Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call 101 quoting 1132 22/05/2019."