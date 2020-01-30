Woman suffers neck and leg injuries Shoreham town centre moped collision

A moped rider from Hove has suffered leg and neck injuries after colliding with a car in Shoreham.

Shoreham town centre ground to a standstill from around 6pm last night (January 29) after a 44-year-old woman riding a moped collided with a car at the junction of High Street and West Street.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

The sustained neck and leg injuries, police said, and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

The 36-year-old driver of the Nissan Micra, a woman from Worthing, was unhurt.

Witnesses reported traffic gridlocked eastbound through the town until around 8pm.

Seafront buses had to be diverted to avoid the disruption.

