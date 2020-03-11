Woman seriously injured in Angmering dog attack

A woman has been seriously injured in a dog attack in Angmering.

Sussex Police said the victim was walking her dog in the Carina Avenue and Foxwood Avenue area of Angmering at about 4pm on Monday, March 2.

Sussex Police

Another dog, described by police as a large boxer breed, attacked her and her dog knocking her over causing serious injuries to her elbow.

Police said the dog was off its lead at the time of the attack.

She underwent surgery and had an extended stay in hospital, police said.

PC Matt Fisher said: "We need to trace the owner of the boxer type dog who has caused serious injuries to the 65-year-old victim. We would like to hear from anyone who knows who the owner maybe or who witnessed the incident."

If you can help report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1447 of 10/03.