The victim told police she was walking along Terminus Road around 10pm on Friday evening (September 17), when she was approached by a group of young men near the junction of Purbeck Place.

One of the group brandished a knife, police said, and the victim, in fear of her safety, handed over a quantity of cash and the group then ran down Terminus Road away from the town centre.

The group is described as four or five young males, possibly teenagers, wearing dark clothing, according to police.

Police SUS-180412-094340003

Police investigating the robbery are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other information.

They are particularly keen to speak to a young man with a minor injury who spoke with the victim after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1458 of 17/09.