Woman found dead in coastal shallows near Littlehampton

A woman has been found dead in the sea near Littlehampton, according to police.

Sussex Police said the alarm was raised by HM Coastguard at 8.14am yesterday (December 10) when the woman's body was found in the sea next to Coastal Road in East Preston.

A police spokesman said there were 'satisfied that they know the identity of the woman', who is in her 60s and from East Preston. Her next-of-kin have been informed, police said.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, but police do not believe it to be suspicious.

The case has been passed to the coroners' officer.