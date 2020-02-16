Woman dies following collision on the A27 near Brighton

A woman has sadly died following a collision on the A27 this morning (February 16), near Brighton.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to the A27 in Patcham at 7.40am this morning, to reports a vehicle had collided with the central reservation barrier travelling eastbound.

The trunk road has been closed in both directions

A woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene, police said. Her next of kin have been informed.

The A27 has been closed in both directions between the A23 and A2038 while emergency services work on the scene. It remains closed as of midday.

Anybody with information on the collision is asked to contact Sussex Police via 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Glenfield.