Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Worthing
Sussex Police said a woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after her car ended up on its roof.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:31 am
The 49-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision in Rugby Road, Worthing, on Thursday, police said.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Her car hit two parked vehicles and ended up on its roof.
“Her passenger suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The woman was also taken to hospital before being questioned and released under investigation.”