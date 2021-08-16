Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Worthing

The 49-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a collision in Rugby Road, Worthing, on Thursday, police said.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Her car hit two parked vehicles and ended up on its roof.

“Her passenger suffered a minor head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man from Market Harborough has been arrested for allegedly shouting and behaving aggressively outside a Northampton coffee shop.

“The woman was also taken to hospital before being questioned and released under investigation.”

Flipped car in Rugby Road, Worthing, on the evening of August 12

Flipped car in Rugby Road, Worthing, on the evening of August 12