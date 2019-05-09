Witnesses sought to three-car collision on A259

Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-vehicle collision which closed part of the A259 at Portslade for several hours.

Sussex Police said a black BMW C330 collided with a silver Kia Sportage and a red Ford Focus, before colliding with a chain link fence close to the junction with Church Road in Portslade, at 12.54pm on Wednesday (May 8).

Three further vehicles were also damaged as a result of flying debris, officers said.

Members of the public detained a 23-year-old man until police arrived at the scene, and he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, according to Sussex Police.

The suspect was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital as a precaution, where he was seen for minor injuries. Four other people also reported minor injuries.

Police said the man was later de-arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act, but remains under investigation in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnesses the incident, has dash cam or CCTV footage, or anyone who saw the BMW travelling eastbound from Shoreham to Fishersgate prior to the collision is asked to contact police.

Email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 484 of 08/05.

A section of the road was closed until about 6.55pm while forensic investigations were carried out at the scene.