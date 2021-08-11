Witness appeal after teenage boy attacked at Goring train station
British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on teenage boy.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 4:25 pm
Police said the teenager was seriously assaulted and had his bike stolen at Goring-by-sea railway station at 11.30pm, on Friday, July 23.
A spokesperson from the British Transport Police said: “The victim suffered a broken jaw, cuts to his arms and head injuries.
“Several bystanders were on the platform at the time of the incident, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it to help their investigation.
“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 375 of 28/07/21.”