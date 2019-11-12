Wick police search: Suspect still at large after early morning break-in

Sussex Police has said a suspected burglar has not been found after an extensive search in Wick this morning (November 12).

Sussex Police said a burglary was reported at a house in Clun Road, Wick at 7.18am, believed to have occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services on the scene

A Ford Transit van was stolen from the property, police said, and located nearby a short time later.

A suspect was identified and described by police as a white man with a bald head, in his 40s and wearing a red coat.

Police then carried out an extensive search of the area, drafting in the police helicopter, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around the time is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 214.

Emergency services on the scene

Pictures show huge police ground and air search in Wick

