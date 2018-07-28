Watch out for these fake emails

Action Fraud is warning people to be aware of a wave of fake LinkedIn emails.

They may look genuine but are a scam and can be dangerous.

Have you had emails like this?

An Action Fraud spokesman said: “We’ve received multiple reports about these fake LinkedIn emails.

“They claim that your LinkedIn profile has appeared in multiple searches and provide links you can click on to get more details.

“These links lead to malicious websites designed to steal your personal and financial details.

“Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam.

“Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.”