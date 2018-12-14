Watch city banker ‘play acting’ at being unconscious while Sussex woman lies dead in the next room

This police video shows a city banker accused of murder ‘play acting’ at being unconscious while a ‘high class escort’ lies dead in the next room.

Officers discovered Zahid Naseem lying on a sofa in a dressing gown in a Crawley flat at 2.30am on May 26, this year.

Paramedic Stuart Plumbley examining Zahid Naseem, who was not responding to questions

Metres away from him in the bedroom is the body of 29-year-old Christina Abbotts.

City socialite and party girl Christina was found bludgeoned to death with a pestle after not turning up to her birthday celebrations, a trial has heard.

Naseem, 48, from Amersham, denies murdering her and is standing trial at Lewes Crown Court.

Yesterday the jury were shown police body-worn camera footage from the night Christina was found.

Christina Abbotts was described as a fun and spontaneous person by her friends. Picture: Sussex Police

Police can be seen breaking into the flat and finding Naseem lying on a sofa wearing a dressing gown. Christina’s body is found in the bedroom but was not shown in the video.

One officer says: “His eyes are flickering. Hello sir, can you hear us? It’s the police.”

Paramedic Stuart Plumbley arrives at the scene soon afterwards and examines Naseem.

He says: “Wakey, wakey! I know you can hear me. I know you can hear me.

Zahid Naseem is standing trial at Lewes Crown Court

“Come one mate you can open your eyes. I know you can hear me.

“Come on mate, I know you can open your eyes you are doing this flickering stuff.”

Naseem was put in an ambulance and taken to hospital, but paramedics continued to keep an eye on him.

At one point Mr Plumbley said he would ‘put his mortgage’ on a wager that Naseem could hear him.

Giving evidence at court, Mr Plumbley said: “My belief was that the patient was trying to feign unconsciousness.

“When we sat the patient up he held his head up straight and maintained his airway.”

The court heard that Naseem’s eyes had also responded to light tests.

Prosecutor Christopher Tehrani QC said: “The prosecution say there is nothing wrong with him. He was play acting.”

Naseem denies murder. The trial continues.