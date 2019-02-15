Warrens Bakery burglary: More than £1,800 of cash stolen on store's opening day

A store unveiled in Worthing town centre last week had more than £1,800 of cash stolen on its opening day.
Cornwall-based bakery chain Warrens Bakery opened in Montague Street on February 7, but fell victim to theft that night.
Sussex Police said the burglary occured some time overnight between February 7 and 8.
A safe containing £1,830 cash, a CD drive and a laptop was stolen, said police. The safe was found empty and abandoned in a garden in Salisbury Road, Worthing, five days later on February 12.
A police spokesman said anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 150 of 08/02.
