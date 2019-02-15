Warrens Bakery burglary: More than £1,800 of cash stolen on store's opening day

A store unveiled in Worthing town centre last week had more than £1,800 of cash stolen on its opening day.

Cornwall-based bakery chain Warrens Bakery opened in Montague Street on February 7, but fell victim to theft that night.

Warren's Bakery in Montague Street

Sussex Police said the burglary occured some time overnight between February 7 and 8.

A safe containing £1,830 cash, a CD drive and a laptop was stolen, said police. The safe was found empty and abandoned in a garden in Salisbury Road, Worthing, five days later on February 12.

A police spokesman said anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 150 of 08/02.

More news:

Five men searched under Broadwater Bridge by police

Worthing high street store saved from administration

New Worthing bakery burgled on its opening day