'Violent and unprovoked' Worthing head-butting assault leaves man, 30, with life-changing injuries

A 30-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries after being head-butted by another man in a 'violent and unprovoked attack' in Worthing.

The victim and two friends were walking north along Chapel Road at between 3.10am and 3.30am on Sunday, 25 August, when they were confronted by a group of young men, police said.

Police are keen to speak to this man, who they believe may have vital information. Photo: Sussex Police

One of the men spat at a woman accompanying the victim. who tried to intervene but was head-butted by one of the group, police confirmed.

The victim fractured his skull, damaging nerves which required extensive surgery, according to police.

Police have now released an image of a man that they are keen to speak with following the assault.

It is thought he may have vital information concerning the incident, police said.

Police describe the man as white, aged 18-20, and was wearing a ripped white hooded jumper bearing a sports logo on the chest.

PC Steve Richardson said: "This was a particularly violent and unprovoked attack on an entirely innocent victim, who had only intervened to try to keep the peace.

"He was left with life-changing injuries and hence it is vital we identify who was responsible."

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him or who knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or phone 101 without delay, quoting serial 47190143805.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555111.

