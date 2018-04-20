VIDEO: Two men ‘spotted with missing Worthing woman’

Police want to speak to two men who were allegedly spotted talking to missing Worthing woman Georgina Gharsallah.

A witness has come forward and has said they think they saw Georgina talking to the two men in the evening of March 7, police said.

The men were allegedly spotted with the 30-year-old in Tarring Road at the junction with Clifton Road, Worthing, between 7 and 8pm.

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell has made a direct appeal for the two men to come forward or anyone else who saw Georgina on that evening.

He said: “We have reason to believe the woman who was with the two men was Georgina.

“One man is described as white, around 5ft 9in and with short dark hair.

“The second man was white, around 5ft 7in and with short brown hair with a side parting.

“We believe a group of young people stood outside the Tesco Express may have seen the three people walk past the shop.

“If you are one of the men described of were part of the group outside the shop, please get in contact with us immediately.”

The last confirmed sighting of Georgina is on the morning of March 7, in Clifton Road, Worthing.

She is white, 5ft 2in, with shoulder-length dark hair, often work in a top know and with a Monroe-style piercing above her lip.

If people see Georgina, call 999 immediately.

If people have any information on her whereabouts or have seen her since March 7, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 603 of 17/03.