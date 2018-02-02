VIDEO: Pregnant ewe dies in second Cissbury Ring dog attack

A second dog attack on sheep in less than a fortnight has left another pregnant ewe dead and two others with bites to their necks – and police believe the same dog was responsible.

The attack happened at Cissbury Ring on the Downs north of Worthing this morning.

The dog is thought to be the same one that seriously injured three of the ewes on January 20. Click here to read more from the owners.

Following an appeal by the National Farmers’ Union, a video has come to light showing the first attack.

Sergeant Tom Carter said: “I am frankly astounded how whoever owns this dog can return and let their animal wreak havoc once again. We know that some dogs will attack sheep and their owners are horrified at how their docile pets can quickly turn into killers. However, if as we believe this is the same dog, then its owner’s action is recklessly irresponsible.

“The dog is very distinctive. It is quite a big animal with a tan body and white forequarters, head and tail. It has been described as having a long face.

A ewe has been killed in a second sheep attack at Cissbury Ring on the Downs north of Worthing. Picture: Sussex Police

“There is a second black dog in the video, but we don’t think that was involved in the attack and wasn’t seen during the second incident. However, its owner may have important information that could help us identify the other dog and I would urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can report online or call 101 quoting serial 493 of 02/02.

Tom continued: “We invariably see a rise in sheep-worrying incidents as the days start to draw out as more dog owners head for the countryside to exercise their pets.

“We urge people to keep their dogs on a lead while they are walking in rural areas and around livestock. So often in these incidents the owners are horrified by what their dogs have done, but they have to accept that even the most docile of pets can quickly turn into a killer given the opportunity.

“A farmer can legally shoot a dog that is chasing livestock and seek compensation from the person responsible for the animal, so please don’t take the risk.”