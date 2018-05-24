Victims kicked and stabbed by two masked men

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the leg and another was kicked in the face in Shoreham.

Officers were called to Adelaide Square, Shoreham, at 7.13pm on Wednesday (May 23), police said, to reports of a man being stabbed in the leg.

Police said two masked men approached the two victims and demanded they handed over their personal belongings. One victim was then kicked in the face and the second received a minor stab wound on his leg and was taken to hospital.

Both suspects were dressed in all black with balaclavas covering their faces, according to police.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “If you witnessed any suspicious behaviour in this area or have any knowledge about the incident, please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1052 of 23/05. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”