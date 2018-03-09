UPDATE: Rapist who preyed on tired women is jailed

Detectives have praised two women whose brave evidence put the Bognor man who sexually assaulted them behind bars.

Music venue director Sean Parker, 42, from Poulters Lane in Worthing was jailed today for eight-and-a-half years, police say.

Parker attacked the women at ‘Seafish’ in Aldwick Road in Bognor where he was a director.

He was sentenced today at Portsmouth Crown Court, where he appeared by video link from prison.

Parker was found guilty on March 1 of one count of raping of a woman, and two counts of sexual assault, one which was against the rape victim and one of which was on another woman.

Detective Constable Gaye Moore said; “These offences took place in very similar circumstances. On both occasions the women had been attending music events at the bar and stayed on, with others, as guests of Parker after the music ended.

“In the early hours of the following mornings, they each went to sleep in bedrooms upstairs where Parker assaulted them.

“He had clearly taken advantage of their tiredness, the fact that all parties had had something to drink during the evening, and their being in unfamiliar circumstances, to abuse them.”

“Both victims gave evidence at his trial, and we admire their steadfastness in doing so, which helped enable justice to be done.”

The offences against the first woman occurred in December 2016, and the offence against the second woman had happened in July 2016, both at the music venue, ‘Seafish’.

Parker will also be a registered sex offender for life.