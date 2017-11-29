UPDATE: Man on bus in Shoreham identified following appeal

Detectives investigating the reported rape of a woman have now identified a man seen on a bus in Shoreham who they had wished to speak with.

Following a news and social media appeal yesterday (Wednesday, November 29), the man came forward to police on the same evening and officers have now spoken to him, a spokesman said.

The investigation into the suspected rape, which reportedly occurred in Shoreham on Friday 11 August, is continuing.

Detective Constable Sapna Patel of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “We are very grateful for the public interest in this case, generated by news and social media, which has resulted in the man being identified.

“If anyone has any further information they can contact us online or by calling 101. quoting serial 1157 of 11/08.”