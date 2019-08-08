Two young children sent to hospital after Broadwater car collision

Two young children have been sent to hospital after two cars collided in a road in Broadwater.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "At 20.35 last night (Wednesday) we sent a car and an ambulance to a road collision in Penfold Road, Broadwater. Two children were taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment after head injuries."

The collision in Penfold Road, Worthing

The spokesman added that the children were under 10 and their injuries were not being treated as life-threatening. They were taken to hospital as a precaution, they said.

A police car was also at the scene. A spokesman for Sussex Police said Mercedes and Vauxhall Corsa were involved.

The impact mangled the front of one of the cars and the driver's side of the other.

