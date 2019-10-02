Two teenagers arrested after Worthing stabbings

Two teenagers have been arrested after stabbings in Worthing, police said.

Officers attended South Farm Road, Worthing, around 4pm on Tuesday (October 1) following reports of a 16-year-old suffering a minor stab wound to his right arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Police received a report just after 5pm of a second stabbing in the car park of Goring railway. A verbal altercation occurred and a 16-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he remains in a serious condition. An area search, assisted by the police helicopter and British Transport Police, was conducted and a 13 and 14 year-old boy were detained. Superintendent of Adur and Worthing Miles Ockwell said: “We believe the two incidents are linked due to the similarities in the description of the suspects. The pair have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and the investigation is ongoing. Both victims are not believed to have suffered life threatening or changing injuries, however this does not take away from the severity of these incidents and we will ensure the adequate action is taken. Anyone who witnessed the assaults or noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to report information to us without delay. We are aware of the concern within the Worthing community surrounding violence involving and affecting young people. We have been, and will continue, to work with partners to combat this behaviour and seek to reduce the level of violence involving young people.” Report information online or call 101 quoting 892 of 01/10. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestopperswebsite or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The scene of the incident at Goring railway station freelance Buy a Photo

