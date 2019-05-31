Two people arrested on the A27 in Lancing following incident in Peacehaven

Two people have been arrested on the A27 in Lancing following a crime in Peacehaven.

On Thursday, Sussex Roads Police tweeted that they had 'tactically boxed in' a van on the A27 with their vehicles.

The tweet said that this van had been seen driving away from the scene of a motorbike theft in Peacehaven, East Sussex.

Two men were arrested for theft and possession with intent to supply drugs, and were put into custody, according to the tweet.

The bike will be recovered and returned to the owner, police said.