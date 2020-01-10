Two more suspects arrested after West Sussex man's death

Two more suspects have been arrested by police investigating the death of a young man from West Sussex.

The body of 24-year-old Billy Henham from Henfield was discovered at a building in North Street, Brighton, on January 2 after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person. Read more here

A spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man from Croydon and a 25-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested on Thursday (January 9) on suspicion of murder. They are in custody.

The body of 24-year-old Billy Henham from Henfield was discovered at a building in North Street, Brighton, on January 2. Photo: Sussex Police

"An 18-year-old man from Greenwich, a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, and a 26-year-old man from Hove were also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, January 3.

"They have all been questioned and released on conditional bail. The 18-year-old is on bail until January 28, the 16-year-old boy is on bail until January 27 and the 26-year-old man is on bail until January 29."

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “Billy tragically died of his injuries following an assault and I extend my condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the building in North Street or knows of anyone who was there, from 6pm on New Year's Eve until 5.30pm on Thursday, January 2."

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Gatling or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.