Two drivers arrested on suspicion of separate drugs offences in Littlehampton
Police officers have stopped two suspected drug-drivers in Littlehampton in less than 24 hours.
On Thursday afternoon (December 9), a disqualified driver was arrested on the same stretch of road where he was caught drug-driving last year, according to Sussex Roads Police.
Police said the driver again failed a roadside drug test and was arrested.
"Good spot by the team in Littlehampton," a police spokesperson wrote on Twitter.
"He's under arrest...again."
Police said the driver in question has since been charged and remanded in custody. He was due to appear in court this morning (Friday).
He wasn't the only driver arrested in Littlehampton.
Another motorist failed a roadside test for cocaine and cannabis this morning, Sussex Roads Police said.
"A trip to custody beckons," a spokesperson added.
Have you read?: A24 crash: Car in collision with tree after leaving the road
Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, November 29 to December 6, 2021