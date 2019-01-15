Two ‘deliberate’ shed fires in Lancing investigated by police

Police are investigating two deliberate shed fires in Lancing which happened within two hours of each other on Sunday morning, a spokesman confirmed.

Firefighters were called to three incidents of fires in sheds between Saturday evening and the early hours of Sunday – as well as a garage fire in Sompting later on Sunday.

Crews tackle a garage fire in Silverdale Drive in Sompting

Police believe two of the shed fires were started deliberately and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

The first of these incidents took place at 1.26am on Sunday in Daniels Close, Lancing.

The fire service confirmed that one engine was sent to the scene, where a small fire was found in a brick built garden shed.

It was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one high pressure hose reel, the fire service said, before crews left at 2.24am.

The fire left the shed 20 per cent destroyed, added the spokesman.

The second of the incidents which police believe to be deliberate took place in Gravelly Crescent in Lancing at 3.18am.

Two crews were sent to the scene, where they found two attached brick-built garden sheds well alight, the fire service said.

The fire was extinguished using one high pressure hose reel and crews left at 5am, said a spokesman.

One shed was completely destroyed, while the second was 50 per cent damaged by heat, the spokesman said.

No one was hurt in either incident, police confirmed.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 89 of 13/01.

Earlier on Saturday, firefighters were called to another shed fire in Lancing – which the fire service believe was accidental.

Two engines were sent to Old Salts Farm Road in Lancing at 6.15pm, where crews found a fire in an external shed.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire, before damping down the scene and leaving at 7.16pm, a spokesman said.

The next day, crews were called out again – this time to a garage fire in Sompting.

Two pumps were sent to Silverdale Drive in Sompting at 5.34pm on Sunday.

A garage was found to be well alight and crews extinguished the blaze using six breathing apparatus, one hydrant, one jet and two high pressure hose reels.

Crews damped down the scene and left at 11.33pm.

