Three Worthing charity shops ransacked in late-night crime spree

Three charity shops in Worthing have been broken into and ransacked in a late-night crime spree.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (March 8), two Guild Care stores - in Goring Road and Rowlands Road - and Link to Hope in Goring Road reported having their windows smashed and charity boxes stolen.

The ransacked Guild Care store

Electric tills were wrenched from the counter, displays strewn around the shops and glass was left littering the surfaces.

Dawn O'Donnell, who works at the Rowland Roads Guild Care store, said she was passing the shop on Sunday morning and noticed a 'great big hole in the door'.

"I wasn't happy," she said.

"I just thought 'for God's sake, it's a charity shop'. I knew there was nothing in the charity box, so there was all this mess and all this fuss for nothing.

The ransacked Guild Care store

"What on Earth is this country coming to? Haven't we got enough problems as it is?"

The Rowlands Road store has been forced to close today (March 9) while they repair the damage, losing money in the process. The other two stores have remained open.

Guild Care is a Worthing charity that runs 30 plus services for older people, people living with dementia and their carers, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

Link to Hope is a Christian charity that provides humanitarian aid, with a focus on education and social care, to Eastern Europe.

The ransacked Guild Care store

Adam Rider, Guild Care’s director of retail, said: “We are shocked that someone has deliberately targeted charity shops. The staff, volunteers and our regular customers are all very upset. This disruption means one of our shops has had to close so we will lose vital funds which go towards the running of our community services.

"We hope the local community will continue to support and shop with us.”

Sussex Police have been approached for more information.

The damaged door in Rowlands Road