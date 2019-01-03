Three Fishes collision: Witnesses describe the scene after car collides with pedestrians

Eye witnesses have described the scene after a car collided with the Three Fishes pub in Worthing this evening.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said the blue car came out of Liverpool Gardens into Chapel Road and sped up as though 'they had pressed the wrong pedal'.

Emergency services in Chapel Road

The car then collided with two pedestrians before hitting the Three Fishes pub.

Another witness, who also did not wish to be named but had been assisting with the rescue effort, said the car had struck an 'elderly' couple, who they believed to be husband and wife.

The witness said all three victims were being treated in the ambulances but had appeared to be conscious.

Police had closed Chapel Road and set a cordon from south of Liverpool Gardens to north of the Three Fishes.

