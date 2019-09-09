Three boys assaulted by group of youths in Worthing park

Three boys were assaulted in a Worthing park by members of a group of up to 15 youths last week, police confirmed.

One of the boys was sprayed with spray paint in the attack at Homefield Park, Worthing, around 3.30pm last Sunday (September 1), according to police.

The three boys were at the skate park when they were approached by a group of between seven to 15 youths, police said.

The boys were both verbally and physically assaulted by three members of the group and criminal damage to their skateboards was caused by a can of spray paint, police said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Prevention Inspector Allan Lowe said: “This intimidating behaviour from the group of youths is unacceptable and we are conducting a number of enquiries to identify the suspects in this matter.

“Using spray paint not only on the skateboards but on one of the victims is appalling behaviour and we are conducting a number of enquiries to identify the suspects in connection with this incident.

“We have been working closely with partner agencies to help curb anti-social behaviour around this area.

“The individuals involved in anti-social behaviour are the minority and we know who they are.

"Rest assured we are working closely with partners that these youths will be dealt with accordingly.

“We are asking the community to work with us and our partners and report any matters of anti-social behaviour to us without delay.”

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 397 of 02/09.

