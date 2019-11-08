Three arrested for 'violent assault' outside Worthing Town Hall

Sussex Police said three people were involved in the incident, which happened at 4.45pm in Chapel Road, Worthing. Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently in police custody. Both men sustained head injuries and were initially taken to Worthing Hospital. One, aged 27, is from Portsmouth, and the other, aged 28, is of no fixed address. The woman, 20, is from Worthing. A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 1061 of 07/11." A cordon was put up for the public's safety, partially closing Chapel Road, and forensics teams were seen photographing the crime scene, including a bench and a broken wine bottle, and collecting evidence.

