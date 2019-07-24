Three arrested after man assaulted on Worthing seafront

Three people have been arrested following an assault near to Worthing seafront.

Sussex Police said a man was assaulted by three males in Thorn Road at the junction with Marine Parade this morning (July 24) at 1.20am.

Police

The victim suffered head injuries, said police, after being hit with what was believed to be a bike lock.

He was taken to hospital and, after a search of the area, three men were detained by police.

A 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, as was a 25-year-old man from Bognor Regis, police said.

The trio remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police added.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 129 of 24/07.