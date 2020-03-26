This is why the police helicopter was out over Worthing last night (March 25).

Residents reported hearing the helicopter overhead in the early hours of this morning.

Sussex Police

One person, who lived in Poulters Lane, Broadwater, said they first heard it at 4.50am and it was almost directly overhead. They said it was out for more than an hour.

In response, a Sussex Police spokesman said: "The National Police Air Service helicopter assisted Sussex Police officers in a search for a missing person, who was found safe and well.