This is why the police helicopter was out over Steyning and the surrounding area

The police helicopter and several officers were spotted around Steyning and the surrounding area yesterday (January 16).

Reports on social media said officers were in the streets of Bramber and the helicopter was hovering over the surrounding towns and villages.

Sussex Police

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the area was being searched after concern was raised earlier that day about the welfare of a young local man whose whereabouts were not known.

He subsequently returned home, the spokesman said, and is safe.