This is why the police helicopter has been flying over Sompting and Lancing today

The police helicopter has been flying over Sompting and Lancing this afternoon (April 18) searching for a man reported missing from the area.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said 45-year-old Craig Payne was last seen leaving his home at around 3.30am this morning and was not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone.

The police helicopter was deployed over Sompting and Lancing to search for Mr Payne, the spokesman confirmed.

He was described by police as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black Parka jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers, said police.

The spokesman said: “If you’ve seen Craig or know where he could be, please report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 142 of 18/04.”

Police search for missing Sompting man



