Thieves break into Broadwater charity shop and steal donations

A charity shop in Broadwater has been broken into and the contents of the safe stolen.

Clair Mockler, manager of Safe in Sussex in Victoria Road, said she arrived this morning to find the two back doors smashed in and the safe torn open.

She said the shop’s £250 takings and float were gone.

“It’s such a small amount of money but that’s not the point,” she said.

“It’s the fact that they have targeted a charity shop. It’s unbelievable – it’s unbelievable for any shop but particularly a charity shop.

“No-one was hurt, which is the main thing. What can you do? You have just got to take it on the chin and keep going.”

Clair said the shop cannot afford CCTV and had been told by police to report the crime through 101.

Safe in Sussex offers support for families affected by domestic abuse. All proceeds from the Victoria Road store go to the charity.

