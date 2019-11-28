These are all the anti-social behaviour crimes reported in Adur in October 2019

The areas of Adur with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour have been revealed in the latest police figures.

These figures are based on crimes made in October 2019, the latest information available from police.uk. In this period there were 348 anti-social behaviour crimes across Adur. Listed are the number of anti-social behaviour crimes in 14 areas. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Churchill - 34

2. Buckingham - 12

3. Cokeham - 13

4. Eastbrook - 37

