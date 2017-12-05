Teenagers arrested over criminal damage to bike

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a bicyle.

Police are appealing for the owner of a pink Trax pedal cycle to come forward after officers arrested the two youths on suspicion of damaging its rear wheel in Worthing.

The bike was locked to railings at the end of Montague Street, according to police.

At about 1.10am on Wednesday, November 22, four teenage boys were captured on CCTV acting suspiciously around the bike.

Two of them were then seen to interfere with the bike and one of them jumped up and down on it.

A 17-year-old boy and a boy aged 16 have been interviewed and released under investigation.

PC Kate Maloney said: “We have been unable to trace the owner of the bike and are appealing for them to come forward.”

The owner or anyone with information about the owner should contact police online or call 101 quoting 43 of 22/11.