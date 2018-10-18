Teenage girl drug arrest at East Worthing railway station

A ‘disturbance’ at East Worthing railway station ended with two teenagers being arrested, British Transport Police said.

A statement from the force said: “Shortly after 10pm on Monday evening, officers were called to East Worthing station after reports of youths causing a disturbance at the station.

Read more:

Adur District Council hopes to provide social housing at former Lancing police station

Worthing’s Lady C clashes with Piers Morgan in Hitler spat about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby

Public ‘lost for words’ at Goring mum who stole £130,000 from her loving family

“Police attended and two teenagers were arrested in relation to this incident.

“A 16-year-old girl from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of railway trespass, assaulting a police officer and possession of a Class A drug.

“A 16-year-old boy from Lancing was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

“Officers continue to investigate the circumstances in relation to this incident and would ask witnesses to get in touch.

“Anyone who was at East Worthing station on Monday night and saw what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 629 of 15/10/2018.”