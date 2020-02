A teenage girl has been left shaken after being approached by a man in Rustington, according to Sussex Police.

According to the force, officers were called shortly before 9.30am on Sunday (February 16) after the girl reported a man behaving suspiciously in Sea Lane.

The man ran off in the direction of the seafront, and the girl was left unharmed but very shaken, police said.

A spokesman said: "The investigation is ongoing and current lines of enquiry are being explored."