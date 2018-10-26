Teenage cyclist seriously injured in A24 Findon collision

Police are seeking witnesses to a collision on the A24 which seriously injured a teenage cyclist.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the scene at the junction with Nepcote Lane and the A24 in Findon at 4.39pm on Saturday, October 6.

A 16-year-old boy from Findon suffered severe concussion and a broken collarbone, said the spokesman, after a blue Chrysler Caliber collided with his black Carrera bicycle.

The police spokesman said a 20-year-old man from Findon was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either of the vehicles in the area in the time leading up to it, to report online or call 101 quoting serial 908 of 06/10.

In particular, police said they would like to speak to the driver of a silver van who stopped to help the injured cyclist, but left before speaking to police.

