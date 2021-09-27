Sussex woman charged with murder of son, 10

The woman is due to appear in court tomorrow

Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, unemployed, now of Hove, has been charged with the murder of her son, Mustafa, and appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday (September 25).

Police said she was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, September 28).

Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, died at the Royal Alexandra Childrens’ Hospital in Brighton on September 30, 2018, having been admitted for treatment three days earlier.

Police said Mustafa and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, near Battle, prior to his admission to hospital.

Police said they were informed and a postmortem and subsequent toxicology examination established that his death was due to administration of non-prescribed medication.