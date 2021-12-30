Sussex Police issues e-scooter warning

Sussex Police is reminding those who received an e-scooter for Christmas about the rules surrounding the vehicle’s use.

The warning follows the convictions of two electric scooter riders in recent weeks, and those considering using them are being advised to make sure they stay within the law.

E-scooter owners are being reminded that their vehicle could be seized if they are seen riding in a public place in Sussex, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “E-scooters are classed as a powered vehicle, which means they are subject to the same laws as motor vehicles, but at the present time it is not possible to register, insure or tax the vehicles for use on the road.

“Sussex Police’s renewed advice follows increasing public concern about road safety, with frequent reports of e-scooters riding on pavements, and crime reports linked to e-scooters.”

If e-scooter riders are stopped by police their vehicle may be seized and they could be penalised further – depending on the seriousness of the offence.

If caught riding an e-scooter, residents could receive a £300 fine and six penalty points for not having valid insurance.

Riders could also be hit with a £100 fine and three to six penalty points on their licence for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Other offences which may result in penalties include riding on the footpath, using a mobile phone, riding through red lights and drink driving offences, according to police.

Police said earlier this month, 31-year-old Carl Bond was convicted after he was seen ‘acting suspiciously’ while riding an e-scooter in Seaside Road, Eastbourne on September 6.

Bond was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving while disqualified, according to police.

Officers said he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 15 where he was sentenced for all four charges.

The police spokesperson said, “The court told Bond, of Saxby Close, Eastbourne, his e-scooter has been seized and ordered him to do 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions.

“He must also pay an £85 fine and was disqualified from driving for a further six months.”

Police said George Vakis, 19, of Thakeham Close, Bexhill, was also sentenced to one year of detention in a youth offenders’ institution after he admitted wounding an officer while riding an e-scooter.

Chief inspector Michael Hodder said, “These cases are a reminder that owners of e-scooters can face being arrested by our officers if they are seen riding in public places.

“E-scooters are becoming more widely available to purchase, and although it is illegal to ride a privately purchased e-scooter in public, they are not illegal to purchase. Many people may have bought one as a gift for Christmas.

“Riders are subject to the same laws a motorist would need to drive lawfully on the road, including the requirement to have a valid licence, insurance, registration plates and vehicle licensing, and to have the correct registration.

“E-scooters are illegal because there are currently no legal ways to register, insure or tax them.”

Officers said they have the power to seize the vehicle under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

Across the country there are ‘future transport’ trials taking place, with the aim of gaining further insight into the environmental, health, and safety benefits of these types of vehicles, according to police.

Police said there are currently no areas in Sussex taking part in these trials and e-scooters remain illegal to use on public roads.