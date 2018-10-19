Sussex Police hunt for wanted man

Police are looking for a man wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

A police spokesman said Thomas Keatley, 33, formerly of Brighton Road in Lancing, was released from prison after being jailed for eight years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in October, 2013.

Keatley has links to Crawley, Brighton and Worthing, said police, and is white, of a heavy build and has black hair.

Anybody who sees Keatley or has any information should contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 710 or 26/09.

