Sussex Police concerned for missing Worthing man

Sussex Police have said they are concerned for the welfare of a missing Worthing man.

A police spokesman said 49-year-old Alan Massally was last seen at his home in Honesuckle Lane at 12.30pm today (May 21).

Alan may have driven to Hampshire in his grey, Peugeot 208, registration HN66 AUC, said the spokesman, where he has connections, but no family or friends have heard from him since.

He is described by police as mixed race, 6ft tall, slim and was last seen wearing a dark green hooded top, a stripey green T-shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone who has seen him or heard from him is asked to contact police quoting serial 1324 of 20/05.