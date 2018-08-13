Sussex Police backs £10,000 appeal to find Worthing man’s killer

Sussex Police has backed a £10,000 appeal to find a murdered man’s killer.

Stephen, 58, was found dead in a flat in Tarring Road, West Worthing, shortly before 5.30pm on Friday, October 27. He had serious injuries consistent with a physical assault, police said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with his murder: three men aged 40, 38 and 20 and a 22-year-old woman, all from Worthing. All four have currently been released under investigation.

The Crimestoppers charity launched an appeal in July for £10,000 in exchange for information which could bring Stephen’s killer to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, backed the appeal. She said: “Stephen was well known in the Worthing area. He was a brother and a son and I am appealing for anyone with information about his death to come forward.

“I urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area between 7pm on Wednesday, October 25 and 5.25pm on Friday, October 27 or who may have other information to get in touch.”

Roger Critchell, Crimestoppers’ director of operations, said Stephen’s ‘family deserve answers’, adding: “They have described him as someone with ‘a big heart’, but it’s their hearts that have been broken after he was taken away from them.

“We are appealing for your help. Our charity takes information 100% anonymously. Always. No-one will know you contacted us and it could be your information that helps bring Stephen’s killer(s) to justice.”

If you have any information on Stephen’s murder, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org quoting Operation Clyde. Only information provided directly to Crimestoppers will qualify for the reward.